The Knight’s suffered another loss on the road this week.
On Monday night the Lake Havasu High School Boys Basketball team traveled to La Joya Community High School to face off against the Lobos in a region game. The Knights fell to the Lobos 58 to 28.
According to head coach Tanner Kelly the Knights “got out rebounded and didn’t shoot well.”
LHHS next game is today at 7 p.m. Another road game, Lake Havasu will travel to Millennium High School for another region game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.