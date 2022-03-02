The Knights are keeping up their rackets.
Early Wednesday afternoon the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis team traveled to Centennial High School for a regular season match. Havasu beat the Coyotes 9-0.
Head coach Jeremy Wojcicki says two weeks into the season the team is looking good. Wojcicki did note that it was considerably warmer at Wednesday’s match but says the boys were able to push through.
“I did notice some fatigue at the end of matches but they held it together and finished strong,” Wojcicki said.
Christian Sain, Mason Sain, Ethan Stroup and Kain Stone all won their singles matches in two sets with giving up a single point to the opposing coyote. Will Buckman and Anthony Ganas also won in two sets but each let two points through on their first set.
The Knights are off for the rest of the week but will return to the court next Tuesday when they travel to Thunderbird High School for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.