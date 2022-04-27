After a tremendous season, the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis team have lost their first State Tournament match.
On Wednesday, the Knights went on the road to play against Estrella Foothills High School in the first round of the Division II state tournament. Havasu lost to the Wolves 5-0, as state matches finish after one team reaches five victories.
At the two spot Mason Sain lost to Brandon Lloyd in two sets (6-3, 6-0). Will Buckman fell to Caden Gable at the three spot losing in two sets (6-1, 6-0) and at the fours spot Kian Stone also lost in two sets (6-0, 6-2) to Connor Gable.
Finally Ethan Stroup lost to Maxx Carroll in two sets (6-1, 6-2) at the five spot and at the six spot freshmen Anthony Ganas lost in two sets (6-2, 6-1) to senior Taylor Benninghoff.
Christian Sain was playing in the ones spot for Havasu but by the time the Wolves had won their fifth match, Sain was still playing against opponent Noah Killeen.
Head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said the Knights faced a difficult match and despite playing well ended up making too many unforced errors.
“Still it was a great experience for a team that will return five of our six starters,” Wojcicki said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.