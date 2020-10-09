CASA GRANDE — Lake Havasu hung with a powerful Casa Grande team in the first quarter Thursday, but the firepower of the Cougars proved to be too much in a 52-7 defeat for the Knights.
Casa Grande (1-1) went on top early when quarterback Angel Flores connected for a 68-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Garrett on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage. Lake Havasu (0-2) answered back with three minutes left in the first quarter when Donny Fitzgerald threw a 5-yard TD to Aaron Bracamonte to tie the game 7-7.
It was the last points the Knights would score in a standalone Thursday night game that was live streamed by the JV Sports Show.
Lake Havasu coach Karl Thompson said his team is young and finding its way with just 11 seniors on the roster. And a tough early schedule makes things even more challenging.
“Our first three games we know were going to be a bear,” he said. “Casa Grande’s done a great job since the last time we faced them in 2015 (a 30-14 playoff win for Lake Havasu) … coach (Jake) Barro is moving them in the right direction.”
Flores scored five total TDs (three pass, two rush) and was 7 of 10 for 141 yards to go along with 93 rushing yards. Running back RJ Keeton also had a big game for the Cougars, rushing for 149 yards and three scores on just eight carries.
Fitzgerald completed 11 of 18 passes for 92 yards and a TD and rushed for 37 yards. Evan Smith ran the ball six times for 30 yards. The leading receiver for the Knights was Quinton Anderson, who had three receptions for 38 yards.
“We’re still learning and doing and trying to figure out (things) with a lot of changeover for me with for me. There’s a lot of changeover in staff,” he said. “But you know what, our kids don’t quit. We get every ounce out of them the whole way through.”
Thompson added Thursday was a “very long day” that started with the team leaving Lake Havasu at 5 a.m. Despite the taxing travel, he said it was a good bonding experience for his players.
