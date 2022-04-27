The 2022 season has come to an end for the Lake Havasu High School baseball team.
On Wednesday, the Knights traveled to Williams Field High School for a play-in game. LHHS lost the game 4-1.
Despite the loss, head coach Cullen Stahl says he is still proud of the team.
“We played really well,” Stahl said. “I thought we battled the whole game and gave ourselves the chance to win.”
