BUCKEYE — Coming off Monday’s hard-fought victory on senior night, the Lake Havasu volleyball team struggled on the road on Thursday.
A short-handed Knights team got swept 3-0 (13-25, 22-25, 14-25) by Verrado, dropping Havasu to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the 5A Desert West region.
“I just want us to stay consistent to give us a chance for every game and give us an opportunity to win,” head coach Tim Rodriguez said. “When we give up those big leads and big runs, it makes it really hard for us to come back to have an opportunity.”
The Knights had only nine players available due to some players “feeling under weather,” Rodriguez said. He added it was a precautionary move for those girls not to play.
A short-handed roster gave sophomore Olivia Legrand an opportunity to make her first start at setter and was solid with a team-high nine assists.
“She did a really good job for it being her first start as a setter working the ball around,” Rodriguez said. “They were a good team and they served pretty tough. In the first game, it was all about serve receive and she was running all over the place. Second game, we passed a lot better and she was able to move the ball around.”
Havasu struggled early in the first and third sets, as the Vipers started each game on a run. Verrado had an 11-1 run to start the first and a 4-0 run in the second.
The Knights’ best chance to win a set came in the second when they held a 22-21 lead late in the game. The Vipers eventually tied the game at 22-22 and scored three consecutive points to win the set.
“We had a couple of serve receive errors that cost us at the end,” Rodriguez said. “The thing we’ve been working on is just try to play a complete game and if we play a complete game, then we could win those tight close ones against really good teams.”
Ashlyn Tibbetts had a team-high seven kills, followed by Maddie Darrah with six and Rylinn Smith with three. Darrah recorded the most blocks on the team at nine, Carly Cordero had eight and Ashley Traffecanty had six.
Traffecanty had the second-most assists on the team with seven, followed by Darrah with five and Tibbets with four. Smith and Tibbets each recorded double-digit digs with the former recording a team-high 11 and the latter finishing with 10.
“Carly Cordero was pretty big in the middle, she had a number of blocks and Maddie as well,” Rodriguez said. “Maddie plays way above her height and had a number of kills and if she’s not blocking them, she’s touching them and our defense was picking them up in our second game.
“There was a number of really good things. We just are inconsistent and can’t put it together for three games or four games or five games if needed against these really good teams.”
Three of the Knights final four games will be at home starting with a 4A Desert West Regional contest against Agua Fria in Havasu on Monday. The Knights defeated the Owls 3-2 (25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 23-25, 15-10) on the road for their first win of the season on Oct. 13.
