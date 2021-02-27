The Lake Havasu girls basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 27-24 road victory over Glendale 27-24 on Friday.
The win didn’t come easy as the Knights were held scoreless throughout the fourth quarter after leading 27-15 at the end of the third. The Cardinals outscored Havasu 9-0 in the fourth quarter.
Havasu senior Saydra Pappenfus recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Hayley Bartel and Bobbi Jo Bohnker each had eight rebounds while Hannah Gayo and Maryssa Rodriguez each had four steals for the Knights.
It was Havasu's first game since Feb. 13 due to the team being quarantined, which caused the game against Glendale to get postponed two days from its originally scheduled date. The quarantine forced three of the Knights games to get canceled.
Havasu is scheduled to host Millennium (8-4, 4-1 Desert West) on Tuesday. The Tigers are currently the No. 5 ranked team in the 5A Conference.
