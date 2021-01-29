After a 2-2 tie, the Lake Havasu girls soccer team broke down on defense and allowed four second half goals in a 6-3 loss to Lee Williams on Thursday.
It was the Knights (1-3, 0-1 Desert West) second straight loss in which they allowed six goals. Havasu fell 6-1 to Millennium at Lee Barnes Stadium on Tuesday. Thursday’s game was the end of a four-game home stretch to start the season.
“They had moments out there tonight,” Knights head coach Josh Kistler said. “Moments where they played good soccer and their passing and moments where they just weren’t playing and that’s something where they need to figure out in their heads. I think it’s a head game for them right now and they just need to break through that wall.”
Kendra Park recorded a hat trick - her second of the season – with her first two goals tying the score after Havasu went down 2-0 in the first half. Her third goal came in the final minute of regulation when Lee Williams were leading 6-2.
The Knights fell into a 2-0 deficit with two goals from Volunteers striker Mackenzie Cathey in the sixth and 25th minutes. Park cut Lee Williams’ lead to one goal in the 32nd minute on a play where she was set up by Josalyn Bidwell, who dribbled the ball several yards before making the pass.
Inside the first minute of the second half, Park missed an opportunity to tie the game with a shot that went past the left post, but she made up for it later on. The senior tied the game in the 49th minute on a shot towards a defenseless net.
The Volunteers retook the lead in the 62nd minute with a goal from Adriana Leon. Cathey recorded a hat trick three minutes later to extend their lead to two goals. Lee Williams continued its scoring surge with a goal from Grace Otero in the 68th minute and on Cathey’s fourth score of the night a few minutes later.
“It was a breakdown on defense, plain and simple,” Kistler said about the Volunteers’ second half goals. “They have a really fast striker up front (in Cathey) and I think my defenders, they just got it in their heads that they couldn’t catch them.
One more goal led to another and led to another and by the time they realized what was going on, it was too late. We were able to capitalize on one last goal and it was too late at that point.”
Up next
Havasu will play in its first road game of the season when the Knights head to the Phoenix area to take on Canyon View (2-1, 1-1 Desert West) today at 6 p.m.
Six of Havasu’s final seven games will be on the road with its final contest at Lee Barnes Stadium scheduled for Feb. 5. The Knights are slated to host Verrado in their final home game.
“We’re going to have to keep these girls focused,” Kistler said. “The girls just need to bond. They need to spend this whole bus ride tomorrow (to Canyon View) just figuring out with each other what they need to do to succeed.”
