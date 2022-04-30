It was a battle of the Knights on Saturday at the Lake Havasu High School softball team’s home field.
On the last day of April, the Lady Knights hosted the Higley High School Knights for the first round of the AIA 5A State Championships. After seven innings of battling from both teams, Havasu won the game 6-3.
The Higley Knights were the first to score in the game, bringing in three runs before Havasu Senior Aubrie Carver hit a pitch deep into left field in the bottom of the third inning bringing in runner Ali Grogan from second base and starting LHHS offensive run. At the bottom of the sixth inning, the game was tied 3-3 with Havasu battling at the plate when an error scored the leading run for the Knights.
Senior Natalie Ramirez led LHHS in hits going two for three at the plate. Havasu’s winning pitcher was senior and team captain Alysen Reith who pitched for six innings, only walking one batter, getting six strikeouts and only allowing three runs on five hits.
Junior Alexis Martin pitched one inning in the circle for the Knights as relief out of the bullpen.
Head coach Kari Thompson says the “girls did a great job putting the bat on the ball all day, then coming through clutch in the sixth inning.” Thompson also highlighted the pitching from Reith and Martin.
“I am so incredibly proud of the fight from the girls,” Thompson said.
The Lady Knights will play in round two of the 5A State Championship on Tuesday. Havasu will again play at their home field hosting Casteel High School for a 4 p.m. game.
