An undefeated season for the Lake Havasu girls tennis team didn’t come easy.
The Knights grinded out a 5-4 victory over Prescott at home Tuesday, completing a perfect 12-0 mark in the regular season. It was the closest margin of victory for Havasu all year with its previous being a 6-3 win over Centennial on April 15.
“I think in my entire high school career, I think this is the first time we were undefeated,” Knights No. 4 Kovina Savita said. “It’s a really nice feeling, especially because it’s my senior year.”
Savita and her fellow senior Megan Anderson earned an 8-3 win in the No. 2 doubles match.
“I’m happy to end my senior off with that,” Anderson said about the team’s undefeated record.
Kate Romer and Morgan Kross officially clinched the victory for the Knights with an 8-3 win in the No. 3 doubles match. The victory made the team score 5-3 with No. 1 doubles still playing. The No. 1 match resulted in Monet Land and Samantha Durbin losing 8-5.
Singles ended with the score tied at three after Land and Anderson – Havasu’s top two players – lost along with Romer falling 6-3, 6-4 at No. 6.
In the No. 1 match, Land (11-1) dropped her first match of the year, losing 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets to Ava Andrews of the Badgers. Anderson (4-2) lost her second straight match, falling 6-0, 6-2 to Prescott’s Ava Strasser at No. 2.
“At No. 1, especially, that match was very close and that girl is a top player in the Southwest in the (United States Tennis Association),” Knights coach Greg Breuckner said. “At No. 2, Megan started to beat some rust off and started to play better in the second set. She came out again a little bit rusty, but I saw her play more how she’s capable of.”
With the top two players losing, the Knights’ No. 3-5 players stepped up with victories in straight sets. Durbin (No. 3) earned a 6-0, 6-0 sweep, followed by Savita (No. 4) winning 6-2, 6-1 and Kross (No. 5) getting a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
“The girls came out ready to play today,” Breuckner said. “We knew it was going to be a tough match. We knew their No. 1 and No. 2 were really good players. The girls really battled.”
The Knights, who were the third-ranked team in Division II entering Tuesday’s match, will now have a week to prepare for the state playoffs.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II State Playoffs will begin with the first round on April 27. Matchups in the first two rounds will take place at the higher seeded schools with the semifinals and championship occurring at a neutral site.
The Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale will be the site for the Division II semifinals and championship.
