In their final game for Lake Havasu High, Kendra Park scored twice and Summer Evans added a late goal in the Knights’ 3-1 senior night win over River Valley at Lee Barnes Stadium Wednesday.
All of Havasu’s goals came in the second half after the Knights went into halftime down 1-0. Park tied the game in the 54th minute and gave Havasu a one-goal lead two minutes later. Evans scored her goal in the 78th minute.
“It was really frustrating in the beginning, it felt like we were all out of position,” Park said. “Towards the second half, I feel like we are all able to wake up and actually make things happen and we did it.”
In the first half, the Knights had numerous shots on goal, but couldn’t finish any drives. Park constantly helped Havasu get into the attacking third, taking nine shots in the half. The closest the Knights came to scoring in the first were two shots that hit the post. One of Park’s shots went off the post and on a play during the 38th minute, Jewell Rusch hit the post after a pass from the former.
Brisa Muniz scored the Dust Devils’ only goal in the 21st minute.
After some shots failed to go into the net early in the second half, Park put Havasu on the board on a kick from inside the box. Seconds earlier, River Valley goalkeeper Samantha Alcutt nearly made a save, but she fumbled the ball while going down on the pitch. While Alcutt was still down, Park was near the ball and took advantage of the opportunity.
In the 56th minute, Park used her speed to dribble past a defender and scored on a shot from 20 yards away.
Evans scored her goal on a kick that had a distance close to 30 yards. Alcutt caught Evans’ shot, but she dropped the ball before it rolled into the back of the net.
“We finally finished connecting, settling down and then we finally got some shots in there,” Evans said. “We kept shooting at the first half, but we just weren’t making it in. We finally finished in the second half and everyone got confident and our passes were connecting better.”
The win caps off a 4-8 (1-3 Desert West) season for the Knights and Havasu concludes the 2021 campaign with back-to-back wins after defeating Yuma 9-0 on the road Tuesday.
The season didn’t go as planned for the Knights after losing in the 4A play-in round last year, but after a brief cancellation of winter sports, the girls were fortunate to have a season, especially the seniors.
“Senior night tonight is so meaningful because we didn’t know we were going to have a season,” Evans said. “I’m so thankful that we did. Four years with this team. There’s 11 of us so it’s crazy that tonight was our last game all together.”
“I feel like I shouldn’t have been frustrated all season with how we were playing because I should’ve been thankful that we did have a season,” Park said. “It felt really good to be able to walk on the field with your speech and your family on senior night.”
Park, who finished with the most goals on the team for the third consecutive season, will continue her soccer career at the next level. She is committed to play at the University of Mary, an NCAA Division II program in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to MaxPreps, Park has 106 career goals.
Before the game, Havasu’s 11 seniors were recognized during senior night ceremonies. Each senior was escorted to the center of the pitch with their parents or two family members. A recorded speech from each senior played while they made their way to the pitch.
For head coach Josh Kistler, he said this particular senior night was emotional because he coached the majority of the girls since they were children. Kistler’s daughter Izzy Kistler is one of the team’s 11 seniors.
“This one was hard because I coached these girls, most of them since they were 10 years old and they’re 17 and 18 right now,” Josh Kistler said. “I coached them in club, then obviously the last four years here in high school. It was rough. I’m not a crier, but I cried at the end of the game.”
As he prepares for next season, Josh Kistler admitted it’ll be difficult to replace 11 seniors – eight who were starters.
“Huge rebuilding year next year,” Josh Kistler said. “We’ll work through it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.