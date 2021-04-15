The difference between hosting and traveling for a state playoff match for the Lake Havasu boys tennis team could come down to victories over top-ranked opponents. The Knights increased their chances of a home playoff match after handing the No. 4 team in Division II their first loss on Thursday.
“We don’t live near many schools,” Knights coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “Making teams travel to us, we know how it is to travel, we do it all the time and you don’t always start off really quick. You kind of have tired legs from sitting on the bus for a bunch of hours so making a school come up to us, it’s tough for someone to adapt to that.”
Havasu earned a 9-0 sweep over previously undefeated Centennial in its final home match of the regular season. The Knights earned some close victories including a tiebreaker over a Coyotes team that was missing their regular No. 1 starter.
The sweep possibly secures Havasu’s spot in the state playoffs with two matches left in the season. The Knights entered Thursday’s match ranked No. 10 in D-II.
“The rankings don’t really look to see how they had or who they didn’t have, but they’re still the No. 4 team in the state in Division II and we were 10,” Wojcicki said. “Being a lower ranked seed to beat the higher ranked seed no matter who they had to play on the court, it’s a huge win for us. It should jump us up a couple of spots.”
Havasu No. 1 Christian Sain had his serves and groundstrokes working on his way to a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Sain broke a two-match losing streak and improved his singles record to 5-3.
“I was hitting where I wanted to,” Sain said. “I was hitting good placement shots. I was hitting the net. I was hitting good volleys and just working.”
Gavin Lintz played in his third straight tiebreaker – second consecutive at home – defeating Centennial’s Cade Rogers 4-6, 6-0, (10-6). The senior won his two tiebreakers at home with his last victory being the turning point of the team’s 6-3 win over Lee Williams on April 8.
Lintz called his third tiebreaker in a row “nerve-racking” and admitted he started slow in the first set. The senior spent the tiebreaker using his momentum that he built with a 6-0 performance in the second set.
“I had all the momentum going into that tiebreaker,” Lintz said. “I really didn’t see how he could come back and beat me. The momentum from the second set going into that tiebreaker, it just helped me win.”
Hayden Bekkedhal won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 while Trent Dreisbach earned a 7-5, 6-2 victory at No. 3 and Mason Sain clinched a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 5. Troy Anderson was victorious in the No. 6 match in a 6-1, 6-2 final.
In doubles, Lintz and Anderson, the Knights No. 3 duo won 8-3 while top pair Dreisbach and Bekkedahl earned an 8-5 victory. Brothers Mason and Christian Sain capped off the day with an 8-4 win at No. 2.
The state rankings will be updated Friday at 10 a.m. on the Arizona Preps 365 app and at noon on its website.
Up next
The Knights’ season continues when they travel to Prescott High School to take on the 2-7 Badgers on Tuesday. Havasu is scheduled to conclude the regular season the following day against Verrado, which holds the 18th spot in Division II with a 9-2 record.
“If we win the next two matches next week, I don’t see a reason why we shouldn’t be in the top eight,” Wojcicki said.
