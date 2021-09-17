In their first home match of the season on Thursday, the Lake Havasu boys golf team clinched the top four overall scores en route to their fourth consecutive win.
The Knights finished with a total of 169 in a three-team match at the Lake Havasu Golf Club. Havasu had 45 fewer strokes than runner up Willow Canyon (214) and Dysart finished at 239. Adan Sanchez, Lane Daigle, Derek McCoy and Jenson Salazar of the Knights all shot the top-four individual scores while Robert Minden had the sixth best score.
“The whole team played good,” Knights head coach Nate Koch said. “Just proud of these guys.”
Sanchez, a junior, was the top overall scorer for the third match in a row, shooting a 39 (3-over par) – a score he wasn’t pleased with, Koch said.
“Adan’s putting let him down a little bit,” Koch said. “I think he knew he could go a little lower than he did. He was hoping his putting would’ve helped him out with that, but he knows what he has to work on and what he has to do to focus on for the next round.”
Daigle, a senior, tied a season low Thursday with a 41. Sophomore Derek McCoy, who golfed in the same group as Daigle, finished with a 44, followed by freshman Jenson Salazar shooting a 45 and sophomore Robert Minden recording a 46.
“The kids were excited to play at home,” Koch said. “The kids are always looking forward to playing at home. We were possibly a little too excited and maybe came out of the gate too fast, but they seemed to settle in after a little bit and finished strong there at the end.”
Koch mentioned his alternates Troy Locatis and Jacob Zemojtel as two guys who golfed solidly on their home course. Locatis and Zemojtel were the top scoring alternates on the junior varsity squad.
Up next
The Knights will head to Peoria Pines Golf Course – northwest of Phoenix – for a three-team match against Buckeye Union and Sierra Linda on Tuesday.
