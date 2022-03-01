The Lady Knights added another decisive win to their record Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Lake Havasu High School softball team hosted Kingman High School for a regular season game. Havasu and won the game 17-1.
Head coach Kari Thompson says that she was happy with the Lady Knights efforts in all parts of Tuesday’s game.
“Alexis Martin pitched an excellent game and the defense did a good job making plays,” Thompson said. “The lineup worked well together and Leah Huffman did a good job moving the runners.”
Havasu softball is off for the next few days but will return to the field this Friday for the Wrangler Softball Classic Tournament. The Lady Knight will travel to Sunset Park in Wickenburg to play against Flagstaff High School, Empire High School and Betty H. Fairfax High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.