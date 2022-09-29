Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores walked to load the bases and Reyes Moronta relieved Frias. Longoria’s line single to left scored the Giants’ first two runs after they had left 10 runners on base without scoring in the first seven innings.