The Lake Havasu High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams defeated Kingman, Needles, Parker and Mohave high schools on their senior night in the Ray Reynolds Invitational Wednesday.
The Knights boys’ team came in first with 17 points, followed by Kingman with 52 points. Mohave, Needles and Parker received incomplete scores.
The boys’ times and places were: 1) Nathan Merrill 17:47, 2) Alexander Gallegos 19:03, 3) Jamie Henson 19:24, 4) Brett McMillan 19:51, 7) Tanner Bentley 22:38, 8) Colt Weiss 23:20, 9) Raymond Escobedo 23:30, 11) Michael Balog, 12) Carter Owens 24:17, 13) Japen Patel 24:18, 14) Cody Griess 26:22, 18) Dylan Hagest 35:11
“I got 30 seconds faster than the Watermelon Run,” Gallegos said. “It means I’ve improved quite a bit.”
The Watermelon Run earlier in the season featured the same 5K course as the Ray Reynolds Invitational Wednesday, so it was a good measure to see how the athletes have improved.
“We’re all pretty close, it’s almost like a family to me,” Gallegos said. “They all hype me up a lot.”
The Knights girls’ team came in first with 15 points. Kingman, Mohave, Needles and Parker received incomplete scores.
The girls’ times and places were: 1) Katie Bell 20:59, 2) Celeste Switzer 23:24, 3) Lorena Hansen 25:20, 4) Rilee Thuneman 25:31, 5) Emily Jackson 26:29, 6) Makenna Wiese 26:50, 7) Athena Conway 27:56, 8) Brooklyn Usinowicz 30:44, 9) Taylor Smith 31:20, 10) Jade Weiss 33:48
“This whole season, we’re over halfway through and we’re all pushing our limits,” Bell said. “I think we’re all trying our best and tonight really reflected that.”
After Bell finished her race, she remained on the football field where the last leg of the race was and cheered on every racer who came by, teammate or opponent.
“I love to do that because when they’re struggling at this hard point in the race, they hear someone and they want to keep going,” Bell said.
Knights boys’ team captain Merrill cheered on the girls’ team by blasting “The Final Countdown” sung by Europe on a large speaker as they raced down the final 50 meters before the finish line.
After both races concluded and Lake Havasu took the win on both sides, the team honored their seniors by announcing their names and future plans as they walked with family members down the track.
For Merrill’s walk, the whole team and parents linked arms as they walked him down the track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.