The Lake Havasu High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams defeated Kingman, Needles, Parker and Mohave high schools on their senior night in the Ray Reynolds Invitational Wednesday.

The Knights boys’ team came in first with 17 points, followed by Kingman with 52 points. Mohave, Needles and Parker received incomplete scores.

