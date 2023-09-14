Knights cross country finish second in Kingman, sees progression

Athena Conway leads teammate Emily Jackson and Parker's Veronica Sandoval during the Kingman Multi.

 JC Amberlyn/River City Newspapers

The Lake Havasu High School cross country team competed in the Kingman Multi on Wednesday in the team’s second meet in the area.

The Knights finished second for both boys and girls behind Lee Williams with 52 and 37 points.

