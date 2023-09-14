Knights cross country finish second in Kingman, sees progression

The Lake Havasu High School cross country team competed in the Kingman Multi on Wednesday in the team’s second meet in the area.
The Lake Havasu High School cross country team competed in the Kingman Multi on Wednesday in the team’s second meet in the area.
The Knights finished second for both boys and girls behind Lee Williams with 52 and 37 points.
“It was ideal racing weather and we ran strong," coach Erika Washington said. "Lee Williams came out on top, but we were not too far behind, so I think we have a shot of beating them as the season progresses.”
Rilee Thuneman crossed the line less than a second behind race winner Taliyah Crook from Lee Williams, who finished in 22:07. Athena Conway was the next Knight to cross in a time of 25:52 for eighth.
“Rilee is closing in on Taliyah. She was only about 30 seconds behind her (on Wednesday), compared to about a minute last week,” Washington said. “She is improving a lot and I think those two will have some good battles ahead.”
On the boys side, Brett McMillan was the highest finisher for the Knights in seventh with a time of 19:43.
The Knights will next be in action on September 22 at the Kingman Academy Multi. With temperatures going down everyday, the Knights will use this to step up the training.
"We are finally seeing lower temperatures and lower humidity, so we should be able to take advantage of that and step it up with more intense speedwork and longer distance runs," Washington said.
Boys
Team
1. Lee Williams, 34; 2. Lake Havasu, 52; 3. Kingman, 82; 4. Kingman Academy, 92; 5. Laughlin, 131
Individual
7. Brett McMillan, 19:43; 10. Noah Von Leben, 21:15; 11. Carter Owens, 21:25; 13. Tanner Bentley, 21:40; 15. James Jauss, 21:57; 16. Colt Weiss, 22:04; 18. Michael Balog, 22:35; 28. Luke Pardinas, 25:34; 37. Jacob Burrios, 30:38; 38. Jason Washington, 32:06; 40. Aldair Rodriguez, 33:10
Girls
Teams
1. Lee Williams, 23; 2. Lake Havasu, 37
Individual
2. Rilee Thuneman, 22:38; 8. Athena Conway, 25:52; 10. Emily Jackson, 26:10; 19. Areisy Gallegos, 30:58; 23. Jade Weiss, 34:20
