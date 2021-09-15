The Lake Havasu cross country program had a couple of first place finishes in a meet at Lee Williams High School on Wednesday.
The boys and girls claimed their victories against schools in the Colorado River Region including Kingman, Kingman Academy of Learning, River Valley, Laughlin (NV), Needles (CA), Mohave and host school Lee Williams.
On the boys side, Nathan Merrill took second at 19 minutes, one second and 86 tenths of a second (19:01.86). Alexander Gallegos (fifth place) at 20:30.87, followed by Jamie Henson (sixth) at 20:55.77 and Brett McMillian (seventh) at 21:18.54. The boys won with a total score of 30, finishing ahead of Lee Williams (51), Kingman (74) and Kingman Academy (81)
“It was a very challenging course, it was a very hilly course, but they got out there and set the tone,” Knights head coach Erika Washington said about the boys’ performance. “We’ve been doing a lot of hill training so they were able to maintain those positions and even better throughout the race. Finishes were strong.”
Josh Lumpkin actually had the best time in the race at 17:57 but had a bit of a hiccup on the course. After getting an early lead over Lee Williams’ Wyatt Pickering, Lumpkin misjudged the course and took one turn too early. Lumpkin told race officials that he turned early, which caused him to get disqualified from the race. Washington said Lumpkin showed great sportsmanship after the senior made officials aware of his mistake.
“He realized pretty quickly what he had done,” Washington said. “You could just tell by the look on his face when he crossed the line, he was a bit disappointed, but it was not intentional. He ran strong and like I said, these things happen and it’s a learning experience, but it’s still a great race for him.”
With Lumpkin disqualified, the Knights were still able to take home the win with a solid finish from Tyler Aston. The junior placed 10th with a time of 21:50.00.
“We always tell them, every position counts,” Washington said. “No matter whether you’re in the top five scoring positions or top seven varsity or even beyond that your finish, your place matters. It was nice that Tyler ran a strong race so that his 11th place finish could help us take the win.”
In the girls race, Havasu’s Katie Bell crossed the finish line first at 23:03.61 with Celeste Switzer finishing behind her in second at 25:00.41. Washington considered both Bell and Switzer’s finishes as some of the highlights from the girls race.
Alyssa Musselman missed the top three, coming in fourth at 25:44.4. Emily Jackson finished sixth at 26:39.83 and Lorena Hansen was 12th at 27:10.64. The Knights were the only team at the meet to field a full girls team. Each team needs at least five girls to cross the finish line to have a team score.
“The ladies went out there and ran strong against the clock,” Washington said. “Times were good considering it was a very hilly course.”
Up next
The Knights will head to Kingman High School on Sept. 22 for another meet against teams from the Colorado River Region. After, Havasu will host its annual Mark Weston Invite at Bridgewater Links Golf Course on Sept. 25.
Prior to the Mark Weston Invite, the cross country program will hold their 10th Annual Fighting Knights 5K Cross Country Fun Run at the Bridgewater Links Golf Course that same morning. The event serves as the team’s only fundraiser of the season.
For more information about the 5K fun run, call (928) 854-5001 ext. 4108 or email coach Washington at erika.washington@lhusd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.