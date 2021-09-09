The Lake Havasu cross country team had one final tune up before they begin the 2021 season.
The Knights held their annual Intrasquad Watermelon Run scrimmage at Lake Havasu High School Thursday. The scrimmage also served as a determination of the program’s varsity lineup for the team’s first meet of the season Saturday.
“For their first time racing, they ran pretty strong,” Knights head coach Erika Washington said. “I find it promising that our top scoring guys are within a few minutes of each other. To start off the season, that close knit is pretty good because we can only improve from there. It was good to see them in action and finally be able to get out here and race.”
The team raced in their uniforms in the exhibition race that was 3.1 miles – the same distance of a 5K run. The course started with 1 ½ laps around the track inside Lee Barnes Stadiums and they went outside of the stadium and ran towards Constellation Drive. From there Constellation, the runners turned left to Palo Verde Boulevard, turned to Monaco Lane, ran past J Hall on campus and repeated the loop.
After repeating the course outside the stadium, the runners finished with a quarter of a lap at the track. The race took place during the night time with not a lot of lighting throughout campus. Majority of the lighting was from the lights at Lee Barnes Stadium, which was concurrently being used by the varsity football team. The runners also had to endure hot weather Thursday night.
“It was warm and it was hilly,” senior Joshua Lumpkin said about the course. “Not a great course for a fast time, but it’s still a good trial run.”
Lumpkin was the first Knight to finish with a time of 18.26 seconds. Nathan Merrill finished second overall and Alexander Gallegos rounded out the top three at 20.20.
“It’s just a nice warm up especially for the freshmen that have never done it before, just teaches them the routine,” Lumpkin said. “It's just nice to get some practice in.”
On the girls side, sophomore Katie Bell was the first to finish at 23.05, followed by Celeste Switzer in second at 26.03 and Alyssa Musselman finished third at 27.55.
“It felt pretty good for one of our first meets,” Bell said. “My race pace was pretty good. It was way better than last year so I improved.”
The scrimmage was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed a day due to outdoor activities prohibited on campus. There were safety concerns after rumors of threat circulated. After an investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers concluded Thursday that the threat was unfounded.
Up next
The Knights will officially begin the season Saturday at the Cibola Invitational at West Wetlands Park in Yuma.
