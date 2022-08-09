After a month of practicing in July, the Lake Havasu Knights cross country team kicked off their first official practice of the 2022 season Monday night.
The 20-day summer practice consisted of the athletes running four to nine miles per day around 7 a.m. at Rotary Park, for a total of 100 miles by the end of July, senior Celeste Switzer said.
Practice is now held at 6 p.m., at least for the first month, in an attempt to escape the grueling Havasu heat.
“It (practice) gets more serious,” senior Nathan Merrille said. “We’re held more accountable and practice is going to get a little harder.”
Senior Katie Bell said there’s been some more recent interest in the sport, with more people attending the summer practices and showing up on the first day of practice.
“The competition is a little intimidating at first, but I think it’ll be good for all these new people,” Bell said. “Once you get your first race in, you start feeling better about it.”
In past years, there were usually more girls than boys, but this year it seems to have evened out.
“It’s good having depth on both sides,” Merrille said.
