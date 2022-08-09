Cody Bellinger hit two homers, Tyler Anderson allowed two hits over seven innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a statement-making sweep of the revamped San Diego Padres with a 4-0 victory. Freddie Freeman had two RBI singles in the major league-leading Dodgers’ eighth consecutive victory and their 30th in 35 games. Los Angeles opened a whopping 15 1/2-game lead in the NL West while outscoring the second-place Padres by a combined 20-4 in three victories at Chavez Ravine. San Diego dropped to 1-4 with four consecutive defeats since Juan Soto and two fellow sluggers arrived at the trade deadline.