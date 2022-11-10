The Lake Havasu High School girls’ cross country team, and two individual boys, are set to compete in the AIA state championship race in Cave Creek Saturday.
All seven varsity girls (seniors Katie Bell and Celeste Switzer, juniors Lorena Hansen and Emily Jackson, sophomores Rilee Thuneman and Makenna Wiese and freshman Taylor Smith) and two boys (seniors Nathan Merrill and Alex Gallegos) from the Knights’ cross country team will race at the state championship.
“It (going to state) definitely makes you feel more a part of the team,” Wiese said. “Every time we make it to state it’s a little reminder to us that we do just as well as the guys do.”
The girls had a very successful season, with most of them hitting personal records in every race.
Wiese, specifically, said she started the season with a 5K race time of 30 minutes, and brought it down to 24:49. Her goal tomorrow is to break that 40 seconds mark.
“I just tell myself that the pressure isn’t there, it’s nonexistent,” Wiese said. “I focus on that and that I should just have fun.”
Thuneman’s game plan tomorrow will be to give it her all and find a good group to stick with and keep her pace during the race. This game plan has worked for her throughout the season in her first year running cross country.
“It’s really exciting,” Thuneman said. “I’m able to go with my teammates that I’ve built a great relationship with and I’m excited to finish with them.”
Saturday’s race will be Jackson’s third year going to the state championship.
“This year I definitely feel stronger,” Jackson said. “Mentally stronger and physically stronger.”
This season Jackson was able to hit times in the 23 minute mark, and that will be her goal heading into Saturday’s race.
“Running with your team really pushes you,” Jackson said. “It’s like you have to do well because you have your team there.”
The boys’ team missed a spot at this year’s state championship by just one place in last week’s sectional’s race– the top eight teams qualified and the Knights finished ninth after an unfortunate injury. Senior Jamie Henson, the usual third-place runner for the Knights, rolled his ankle and was unable to finish the race last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.