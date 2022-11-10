Cross Country

The Lake Havasu High School girls’ cross country team will compete in the AIA state championship race in Cave Creek tomorrow.

 Claire Cornelius/ Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School girls’ cross country team, and two individual boys, are set to compete in the AIA state championship race in Cave Creek Saturday.

All seven varsity girls (seniors Katie Bell and Celeste Switzer, juniors Lorena Hansen and Emily Jackson, sophomores Rilee Thuneman and Makenna Wiese and freshman Taylor Smith) and two boys (seniors Nathan Merrill and Alex Gallegos) from the Knights’ cross country team will race at the state championship.

