The Lake Havasu High School girls’ cross country team and two individual boys raced in the state championship Saturday in Cave Creek.
The girls’ team finished 17th overall with a team time of 1:52:45.
Senior Katie Bell earned a state medal for the second year in a row and All-State Third Team honors with her 18th place finish and 20:23 time.
The rest of the individual scores and places were as follows: 64) Celeste Switzer 21:57.3, 104) Rilee Thuneman 22:54.5, 116) Lorena Hansen 23:10.3, 146) Emily Jackson 24:18.7, 159) Makenna Wiese 24:52.0, 181) Taylor Smith 26:52.8
Two boys represented the Knights Saturday: seniors Nathan Merrill and Alex Gallegos.
Merrill placed 26th with a time of 17:09.0.
Gallegos placed 86th with a time of 18:13.1.
Bell, Switzer, Hansen, Jackson, Wiese, Merrill and Gallegos all competed in state last year and improved their times this year.
