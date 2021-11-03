The Lake Havasu cross country programs both qualified for state after a couple of top four finishes at the Division II Metro Sectional meet at Cesar Chavez Park on Tuesday.
The Knights finished fourth in the boys division and the girls placed third. The top seven teams advanced in the boys division while the top five qualified for the girls. The girls’ qualification number was decreased to five after multiple schools didn’t field complete teams. A school is required to have at least five runners to count as a team.
“That was our primary goal all season long,” Knights coach Erika Washington said about the boys and girls teams advancing to state.
“We were all thinking there was a chance we could even win as a team and we didn’t quite accomplish that, but our times were great and our scores were still impressive. So we’re very happy with the outcome.”
The Knights had five individual medalists in Joshua Lumpkin, Katie Bell, Celeste Switzer, Nathan Merrill and Lorena Hansen. Lumpkin, Bell and Switzer earned All-Section First Team honors while Merrill and Hansen finished as Second Teamers. First Team honors goes to the top seven finishers while runners who placed from eighth to 14th are in the Second Team.
Lumpkin placed third in the boys race, finishing with a time of 16 minutes, 52 seconds and two tenths of a second (16:52.2). Merrill was the next best finisher in the race, coming in 14th at 17:50.5.
In the girls race, Bell came in third at 20:36.2, followed by Switzer placing sixth at 22:31.7 and Hansen finishing eighth at 22:31.7.
“We were ready to tackle all the challenges,” Washington said. “We were ready to face the competition.”
Up next
The Knights have over a week to prepare for the Arizona Interscholastic Association Cross Country State Championships on Nov. 13. The meet is scheduled to take place at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
“Physically, we’re right where we need to be,” Washington said. “Physically, we’re ready. There’s not a lot we could do in the next week and a half. We just want to stay rested, stay healthy and stay injury free and make sure we’re ready to end the season on a high note.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.