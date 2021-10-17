Cesar Chavez Classic at Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix on Saturday.
The Knights had top 10 finishes overall in both divisions. The boys finished 10 while the girls placed sixth. About 62 teams from throughout the state competed at the meet on Saturday.
A couple of Knights made their presence known against statewide competition with Joshua Lumpkin and Katie Bell earning top 10 finishes. Lumpkin, a senior, finished 10th overall at 16 minutes and 40 seconds. Bell, a sophomore, placed ninth at 20:44. Both Lumpkin and Bell earned medals for finishing in the top 10.
“The fact that Katie and Josh can place in the top 10 against this level show that they are going to be leaders at the Sectional and State meets,” Knights coach Erika Washington said in a text to the News-Herald.
Other Knights who competed in the boys division were Nathan Merrill (41st place, 18:15), Tyler Aston (100th, 19:38), Brett McMillan (103rd, 19:44), Alexander Gallegos (107th, 19:51), Eliah Nelson (164th, 21:31) and Connor Mangus (174th, 21:50).
On the girls side, Celeste Switzer (30th place, 22:14), Lorena Hansen (67th, 23:35) and Alyssa Musselman (94th, 24:46) all finished in the top 100. Other Knights who ran in the girls race were Emily Jackson (124th, 26:19), Brooklyn Usinowicz (132, 26:52) and Makenna Wiese (146th, 28:15).
Gilbert placed first overall in the boys division while Liberty took home the girls title.
“It was a good experience for us to compete in a meet of this size and face some tougher competition,” Washington said. “It will help us adjust our race strategy in preparation for Sectionals and State. I am pleased with our team finishes, with the girls placing sixth and the boys at 10th.”
Up next
The Knights will compete at the Colorado River Regional Meet at Laughlin Park in Laughlin, Nevada on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.