Lake Havasu cross country teams started their seasons with top three finishes Saturday morning at the West Wetlands Invitational in Yuma.
The girls teams placed second out of seven schools, only finishing behind host school Cibola. The boys finished third with Gila Ridge (second place) and Cibola (first) taking the top two spots.
“I thought they raced really well in the conditions that we had out there,” Knights head coach Erika Washington said. “Obviously, we’re used to the heat and it was quite warm down there today, but the humidity was up at about 70% or so.
“It was very challenging for them to race in those conditions, but they rose to the challenge and started the season off on the right foot.”
Senior Joshua Lumpkin had the Knights’ best finish on the boys side, placing second in his race at 17 minutes and 33 seconds. Nathan Merrill finished 11th overall at 18:57 and Alexander Gallegos was 15th, crossing the finish line at 18:57. The top 15 finishers were awarded medals.
“We have a really tight knit varsity boys group already,” Washington said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing them improve on that and race closer together as the season goes on.”
On the girls side, sophomore Katie Bell finished second in her race at 21:55. Celeste Switzer had the Knights’ second-best finish for the girls, placing 10th at 23:32.
Other times on Saturday from the boys include 20:37 from Brett McMillian, 21:06 from Jamie Henson, 21:20 from Tyler Aston, and 22:06 from Eliah Nelson. Other times from the girls side include Lorena Henson at 25:09, Alyssa Musselman at 25:49, Emily Jackson at 26:44, Makenna Wiese at 29:42 and Brooklyn Usinowicz 31:58.
Raymond Escobedo finished ninth in the boys junior varsity race at 24:06. The top 10 medals in the JV races.
Up next
The Knights will head to Kingman on Wednesday for a race scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Teams competing in the meet include host school Lee Williams, Kingman, Kingman Academy of Learning, River Valley and Laughlin (NV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.