The Lake Havasu boys cross country team finished second to Lee Williams in what has become a back-and-forth battle between the two programs this season. Meanwhile, the girls team continues to be the only team in the area with a full squad and took first at the Tiger Invitational as the only team competing.
The Havasu boys took second place at the meet at Kingman Regional Medical Center on Saturday with 39 points. Lee Williams beat the Knights by 14 team points to take first place jand flipped the script on Lake Havasu from the Ray Reynolds Invitational just three days before. Host Kingman took third place as the only other full team competing.
“I don’t know if we got overconfident or if Lee Williams, being local to the area, practice on the course more but it just didn’t work out for us today,” said head coach Erika Washington. “We got them by 15 points Wednesday at Windsor Beach, and they ended up beating us by 14 points today. So it was just a little change up in the finish order and number-wise it just didn’t work out.”
Washington said she hopes the team can take Saturday’s results in stride and use them to continue to build towards the team’s goals.
“We talk about how what matters most is the big stuff at the end of the season,” she said. “We are focusing on regionals and sectionals. Today was just another step towards figuring out what we need to do to get there.”
Junior Joshua Lumpkin finished second at the meet individually for Lake Havasu in 17:38.64 while senior Zach Hansen came in fourth in 17:38.64.
Alexander Gallegos, Evan Kuch, Christian Sain, Weston Bunnell, Tyler Aston, and Jamie Henson finished in 11th through 16th place, respectively, and all six sophomores finished within 35 seconds of 20:31.
The girls were missing a couple of their top runners on Saturday due to fall break, but junior Alyssa Musselman was in Kingman and nearly won her first medal of the year.
“She really held on strong with the girl from Lee Williams (Katalina Robinson),” Washington said. “They had quite a good battle throughout the race. I’m proud of Alyssa for the way she performed during the run.”
Musselman ended up finishing 23 seconds behind Robinson to take second place in a time of 23:38.88.
Sophomore Celeste Switzer came in third in 24:12.70, which Washington said was 1:20 faster than she ran the same course at the Tiger Invite last year.
“Considering we had no summer training and we started so late that is a tremendous drop,” Washington said.
Freshman Lorena Hansen has also shown some impressive improvement since the start of her high school career. She ended up in fourth place individually in a time of 25:16.45.
“Lorena has dropped over 8 minutes from her 5K time in just a few weeks and has really stepped up for the girls team,” Washington said.
Freshman Emily Jackson took 12th place in 30:13.60 and junior Abigail Medina (30:30.33) rounded out the team score in 13th place.
Lake Havasu has a little more than a week before its next competition, Oct. 14 in Parker. Washington said the runners on vacation with their families have been given some workouts to do so they don’t fall behind. The rest of the runners will continue to go to work with just a few weeks left until the start of the postseason.
“We are just resetting, making sure today didn’t get us down, and making sure that our eyes are on the goal,” Washington said. “Since we don’t have a meet this coming week we are going to get in some serious workouts so that we can be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.