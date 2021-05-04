The Lake Havasu softball team will head into the state playoffs with seven consecutive victories – five of which finished after five innings.
“Going into the playoffs, I think we’re in a good spot,” Knights coach Kari Thompson said. “The girls have been making good contact and really just working for base hits and working for runners and working the situations that are given to us.”
Havasu capped off the 2021 regular season with a 14-0 road win over Lee Williams on Tuesday. It’s the team’s second straight shutout victory and fifth overall this season. Havasu improved to 12-3 overall and were the sixth-ranked team in 5A entering Tuesday.
The Knights were in a 1-0 battle through three innings with their first run of the game coming on an RBI double from Carli Maley. Alexis Martin, who drew a walk, crossed home plate on the run-scoring double in the second inning.
After leaving a runner on base in the third inning, the Knights’ lineup turned on another gear in the fourth. Havasu scored its remaining 13 runs in the fourth inning with RBIs from Aubrie Carver, Natalie Ramirez (two), Alysen Rieth (three), Leah Huffman (two), Martin and Maley (two).
Havasu had 12 hits in the 13-run inning and almost batted through the lineup twice.
“Once we went through the lineup and saw the pitches, we started putting everything together in the fourth,” Thompson said. “We were on the ball the whole night, it's just that we found some space there in the fourth.”
Knights starter Alysen Rieth had one of her most dominant outings of the season. The junior allowed two hits and threw five strikeouts in a complete-game shutout. The Volunteers never got a runner in scoring position as both of their hits were singles – one each in the second and third innings.
“She was very confident and in control tonight of her pitches,” Thompson said about Rieth. “She had her changeup working, she had a good strong fast ball.
“If we could control counts from here, we'd be in really good shape because defense has been really good behind her. I’m looking forward to Saturday’s game and she’s in a real good place and ready to go.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association State Tournament begins with the first round on Saturday. All first round games in 5A will begin at 10 a.m.
Brackets are expected to be released Thursday morning at 10 a.m. on Arizona Preps 365 app and later at noon on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.