In the program’s first playoff appearance in over a decade, the Lake Havasu boys tennis team earned a 7-2 victory at home over Betty H. Fairfax in the first round of the Division II playoffs Wednesday.
The 4-seeded Knights overcame gusty winds to clinch the win by winning five singles matches in straight sets. The only wins for the No. 13 Stampede – a Phoenix area school – were the No. 1 singles and doubles matches. Havasu will host No. 5 Paradise Valley in the quarterfinals.
According to Knights head coach Jeremy Wojcicki, it's the team’s first playoff appearance since 2010.
“For the windiness that was out here, I thought they rallied well, adapted well to the conditions,” Wojcicki said. “The ball was moving on them a little bit. Maybe not hitting the perfect shots that they wanted to, but they adapted how they needed to play in the windy conditions.”
After the Knights' No. 1 Christian Sain fell 6-0, 6-0 to Theodor Wolf, Havasu won the No. 2-6 matches to advance to the next round. Hayden Bekkedahl won 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 2 match, followed by Trent Dreisbach earning a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 3 and Gavin Lintz clinching a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 4.
Mason Sain earned a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 victory in the No. 5 match while Troy Anderson won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6.
“Winning the first sets on singles 2-6 was huge,” Wojcicki said. “It’s just a big boost because having a third full set, that could mentally drain someone just by losing the first one. Being able to get that early edge on the opponent was huge.”
After the Knights earned the victory in singles, both coaches decided to play doubles. Dreisbach and Bekkedahl – Havasu’s top duo – took an 8-2 loss in the No. 1 doubles match. Brothers Mason and Christian Sain earned an 8-2 victory in the No. 2 match while Lintz and Anderson won 8-3 at No. 3.
“I felt like we were waiting for this for a long time,” Bekkedahl said about the team’s playoff win. “And we took it and we’re going to the quarterfinals now.”
Knights slated to compete in individual tournament
Bekkedahl, Dreisbach and Christian Sain will represent Havasu at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II singles and doubles tournament Friday.
Sain will compete in the singles tournament and is scheduled to face Estrella Foothills Noah Killeen, who is the No. 8 seed in the bracket. Sain (6-5) lost to Killeen (12-0) 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 match when the Knights hosted the Wolves on April 6. Estrella Foothills defeated Havasu 5-4 in the Knights only loss of the season.
As for Bekkedahl and Dreisbach, they will compete in the doubles tournament for the third time of their prep careers. The duo who has manned the Knights’ No. 1 spot in doubles all season will face Myles Miller and Zach Zhang of Notre Dame Prep in the first round. Miller and Zhang are 6-6 while Bekkedahl and Dreisbach will enter the tournament with a 7-4 record.
Bekkedal and Dreisbach fell in the first round as freshmen and were eliminated in the second round the following year. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
“This year we’re hoping to go the farthest we’ve ever gone,” Dreisbach said.
The first and second rounds of the individual tournament will take place at the Phoenix Tennis Center on Friday. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship rounds will be played at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale Saturday.
Up next
No. 5 Paradise Valley will come to Havasu for a D-II quarterfinals match on May 5 at 3 p.m. The Trojans finished the regular season with a 12-0 record and defeated No. 13 Ironwood Ridge 5-1 in the first round Tuesday.
