After an entire day of volleyball at Lake Havasu High School, the Knights finished on top.
A kill by Carly Cordero clinched a 2-0 victory and a first place finish for the Knights in their annual Mary Jo Goldey Invitational on Saturday. Havasu defeated the Cibola Raiders in the finals 21-19, 21-16. It’s the Knights first time winning the tourney since 2018.
A smiling Tim Rodriguez described the girls’ performance Saturday as “incredible.”
“I know what they’re capable of,” the Knights’ second-year head coach said. “We talk about it all the time, they have to come out here and do it and today they did it.”
All matches in the championship and consolation brackets were best out of three sets and games went up to 21 instead of the usual number of 25. The tournament made its return in two years with the tourney taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The Knights were down as much as six points during the first set against the Raiders. Down 15-9, the Knights went on a 7-0 run to take a lead. Back-to-back kills by Natalie Ramirez tied the game at 15 and an unforced error from the Raiders gave the Knights a one-point advantage.
From there, both teams traded points until the Knights scored the final two points to win the set. Knotted up at 19, the Knights led 20-19 after a block and Cordero clinched the match point on a kill.
“I just knew I had one job and that’s to get a kill and get that point,” Cordero said on her match-point kills in both the first and second sets. “Find some way to pull through and win that set.”
The Raiders led early on in the second set with 1-0 and 2-1 advantages, but after three ties, the Knights went ahead 12-6 and kept up their momentum for the rest of the game. With Havasu leading 17-12, Cibola didn’t give up that easily, cutting the score to two points after a couple of errors from the Knights.
Started by a kill from Aubrey Becker, the Knights finished the set on a 4-1 run that was capped off by Cordero’s second match-point kill.
“Really, it was for Mary Jo,” setter Olivia LeGrand said. “The whole time, we were thinking ‘We can’t lose, this is our house.’ So we pretty much performed for her.”
Goldey, the tournament’s namesake, was a volleyball player for Lake Havasu High in the 1970s and later died from cancer in 1995 at the age of 36, according to a News-Herald article in 2003. The tournament has been renamed after Goldey after her death.
The Knights went a combined 10-2 in sets and won seven of their eight matches Saturday. Their only match loss was a 25-24 defeat to Yuma Catholic in pool play. The only other set they dropped was a 21-16 loss in the second game of a quarterfinals match against rival Mohave.
Havasu’s day started with four matches in pool play from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Knights went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Needles (CA) (25-16), River Valley (25-11), and Agua Fria (25-11). There were two pools – named gold and purple after the Knights’ colors – and each match was one game up to 25. Havasu was in the gold pool, which had six teams while the purple pool had five.
After pool play, there were six crossover games with teams matched up by pool record. Havasu took on Parker in the crossover game, which resulted in a 21-17 win for the Knights. Both teams were No. 2 in their pool standings.
As the No. 3 seed in the championship bracket, Havasu started its championship run with a 2-1 (21-16, 16-21, 15-9) victory over Mohave 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The Knights received a first round bye.
Havasu advanced to the championship round by avenging their only loss of the day. The Knights defeated the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 2-0 (21-14, 21-14) in the semifinals.
Cordero and LeGrand were named to the All-Tournament team.
The girls’ championship performance caps off a week that included their first win of the season Thursday. Havasu earned a three-set win over Kingman on the road. The victory came after the girls struggled at the Wolves Classic Tournament on Sept. 3-4.
“We are trending up for sure and it’s all about their belief,” Rodriguez said. “We know what they could do and they have to believe it and I think they’re starting to believe it.”
Up next
The Knights will head Parker on Tuesday to take on the Broncs (1-2). In their only meeting last year, Havasu lost at home 3-1 (15-25, 25-22, 13-25, 13-25). Match time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.