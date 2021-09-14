The Lake Havasu swimming team dominated in their first state qualifying meet on Friday.
Overall, the Knights placed first out of four teams at the Northwest Arizona Invite in Kingman. The other three teams that competed were Mohave County-area schools Mohave, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy of Learning.
The Knights won 14 of 24 events for a combined score of 403 – 143 more points than runner up Mohave. Havasu ruled the scoreboards in the boys and girls divisions. The boys scored 202 points while the Lady Knights had 201.
Knights head coach Giulia Dickinson said there was no automatic state qualifiers from her team Friday, but there were a couple of provisional times. Dickinson added it’s too early in the season to determine if those provisional times are enough to qualify for state.
The 200-yard relay teams for Havasu started the day with some wins. In the girls event, the quartet of Olivia Badaracco, Aubrie Carver, Fiona Janik and Kira Pope finished in two minutes, one second and 29 tenths of a second (2:01.29). Their time was 11.46 seconds faster than the team from Mohave. The boys also had a strong finish over Mohave with Joshua Canton, Nathan Andrews, Aaron Miller and Will Buckman finishing at 1:51.17 – 7.03 seconds faster than the Thunderbirds.
In the individual events, Andrews (200 freestyle, 2:15.75), Carver (200 individual medley, 2:23.96), Miller (200 IM, 2:20.24; 500 free, 5:42.11), Lauren Intac (100 free, 1:08.60), Janik (500 free, 6:03.82), Badaracco (100 yard, 1:01.59), Caton (100 free, 1:03.53) and Pope (100 breastroke, 1:20.92) were all victorious in their events for the Knights.
When it came time for the 400 relays – the last two events of the night – the Knights continued their dominance over schools from the county.
Janik, Pope, Carver and Badaracco finished with a time of 4:04.44 in the girls event – 20.51 faster than Mohave’s quartet. On the boys side, Buckman, Cade Burgener, Caton and Miller placed first at 3:49.29, finishing 12.29 seconds ahead of the Thunderbirds.
Up next
The Knights will hold its first home meet of the season when they welcome the Chandler Wolves – a Division I opponent – to Havasu on Thursday. First event is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.
