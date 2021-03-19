The Lake Havasu softball team christened its new field in dominant fashion Friday.
In their home opener, the Knights routed North Canyon 23-0 in five innings behind 17 hits and a two-hit shutout performance from pitcher Alysen Rieth. It’s the second consecutive game that Havasu scored 20 runs and mercy ruled its opponent.
In the past two games, the Knights have outscored their opponents 43-2. Both 20-run games came after the team fell 11-0 to Willow Canyon on March 12.
“The swings were almost perfect today,” Havasu coach Kari Thompson said. “There’s not anything bad to say. The pitching, the offense, and base running, a couple of little things we worked on in practice, they fixed. They’re a very receptive group.”
The Knights (2-1) took a commanding 10-0 lead in the first inning behind five RBIs from Shaun Misiak while Leah Huffman, Natalie Ramirez and Rieth each knocked in a run. Havasu went through the order once with its top five hitters in the lineup getting two at-bats.
Misiak, who was the No. 3 hitter in Friday’s lineup, finished the game with seven RBIs as part of a 3-for-5 day. All of the sophomore’s hits went for extra bases – two triples and a double.
In her first at-bat of the first inning, Misiak drove in Aubrie Carver and Ramirez on a stand-up triple and hit a bases-clearing double in her second appearance of the frame. Misiak drove Carver and Ramirez again on a two-run triple in the second inning.
The Knights went through the order again in the second inning and added 10 more runs to extend their lead 20-0. Carver (two RBIs), Huffman, Rieth, Ashleigh Alba, Yeime Ruiz and Riley VanDeWeghe each drove in a run in the inning.
“We’re just all on it,” Misiak said about the team’s offensive output on Friday. “We’ve put in a lot of work at practice. Saturday practices, morning practices, taking time off of our everyday lives to come out and be better, it’s showing in our game.”
Havasu scored three more times in the third inning on a two-run double from Huffman and pinch hitter Carli Maley knocked in a run on a two-out single.
Huffman, a freshman, was perfect at the plate with a 4-for-4 day that included two singles, a double, a triple and three RBIs.
In the circle, Rieth pitched her best performance of the season so far with nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Both hits the junior left hander allowed were singles – one in each of the second and third innings.
At the plate, Rieth was 2-for-4 with two singles and a couple of RBIs.
“As a pitcher, it’s a relief coming out with some runs on the board and knowing that the offense and defense has my back,” Rieth said. “It puts us in a comfortable position going into every inning knowing that we have the runs on the board and we have that chance to win.”
Up next
The Knights will look to continue their success when they welcome Independence to Havasu on Friday. The game will serve as the season opener for the Patriots. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
