The Knights returned from spring break with a big win.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School baseball team played a home game against Independence High School. LHHS beat the Patriots 11-0.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says it was a good day for the Knights with strong pitching from Nick Sinclair. Sinclair got eight strikeouts before Logan Vetter got on the mound to finish the game with two strikeouts.
Along with solid pitching, Stahl also says Havasu did a good job at the plate. LHHS scored its first runs of the game in the first at bat when Deegan Cordova hit a home run with a man on first and second. Along with Cordova, Stahl also highlighted Colton Rohn who had two hits in Tuesday’s game.
The Knights next play on Friday again on their home field. LHHS will face Verrado High School starting at 2 p.m.
