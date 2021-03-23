The Lake Havasu girls tennis team started its season with an 8-1 victory over Saguaro at home on a windy Tuesday afternoon.
After their first two matches were rescheduled, the Knights (1-0) finally faced live competition for the first time in over a year. The opposing Sabercats (3-1) already played three matches this season and were 3-0 with a combined score of 26-1 before Tuesday.
“I thought the girls played well, but I did see a lot of nerves,” Havasu coach Greg Brueckner said. “We had a lot of first time varsity players and even some of our returners were a little nervous because they knew they were going to be in a match that could be a tough match. I was really proud of the way the girls pulled through.”
The Knights clinched the victory in singles at 5-1 with its only loss coming in the No. 4 match. All of Havasu’s five wins came in straight sets. In doubles, the Knights claimed a 3-0 sweep with the No. 1 pair – Monet Land and Sam Durbin – winning 8-0 in the final varsity match of the day.
Land, a sophomore, was victorious in the No. 1 match, winning 7-5, 6-1.
“I think I just got nervous in the first set and just wasn’t playing to my full potential,” Land said. “In the second set, I just got rid of all my nerves and just played my game.”
The No. 3 singles match was the first of the afternoon to conclude with Durbin winning 6-1, 6-0. The Knights took a 2-0 lead after Morgan Anderson won her match 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Anderson – one of the team’s two seniors – credit her serves, which she considered to be “on point,” in her first win of the season.
“It’s a good start to the season,” Anderson said. “This was a pretty good team so it get us prepared for the other teams later on.”
Havasu’s Morgan Kross was victorious in the No. 5 matchup with a score of 6-4, 6-3 and Kate Romer won the No. 6 match for the Knights at 6-4, 6-2.
Kovia Savita was the only Knight to lose Tuesday, falling 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 4 match.
In the other two doubles matches, No. 2 duo Anderson and Savita won 8-2 while Romer and Kross claimed an 8-1 victory in the No. 3 match. All doubles matches were played in an eight game pro set, meaning the first competitors to win eight games by a margin of two is the winner.
Up next
The Knights have a road doubleheader Wednesday with matches scheduled in the Phoenix area. Havasu will play Thunderbird in Phoenix at noon and will head to Scottsdale to take on Coronado at 3:30 p.m.
“It’ll be a tough two matches, but we’re looking forward to doing it,” Brueckner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.