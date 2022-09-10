The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team defeated their rival, the Mohave Thunderbirds, 28-14 in a heated, annual Golden Shovel game at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse Friday night.
The defeat marks the ninth consecutive year that the Knights have won the Golden Shovel game, and they now lead the series 39-14.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Knights scored on their first drive. Senior running back Isaac Stopke took it home for a 72-yard rushing touchdown.
The following possession, sophomore running back Gavin Briggs drove the Knights downfield to put Stopke in position to score another TD, putting the Knights up 14-0 in the first quarter.
The Knights defense showed up for their team as well. Senior Trent Frances picked off Mohave freshman quarterback Joe Yoney on their own 48-yard line right before the end of the first quarter.
Yoney ran in a TD for the Thunderbirds early in the second quarter, but it was called back due to offensive holding. The Knights defense then made a big goal line stop on fourth down with six yards to go.
Before halftime, Stopke was able to put one more in the endzone, courtesy of some big catches by senior wide receiver Glen Adona thrown by junior quarterback Tyler Thompson.
Senior running back and linebacker Evan Smith set the tone in the first minute of the third quarter by picking off Yoney at Mohave’s own 37-yard line and taking the ball into the endzone, bringing the Knights up 28-0.
The Thunderbirds’ first score of the night came in the third quarter when the Knights offense was backed up to their own five yard line, where Thompson fumbled the ball and Mohave recovered it in the endzone.
It seemed like the Thunderbirds defense started to click in the second half, as they were able to contain Stopke much better than the first half and get their hands on some of Thompson’s passes to deflect them.
But on the offensive side of the ball, Mohave had very few promising drives. With only 40 yards to go to reach the endzone, Yoney’s leadership inexperience got the best of them with three false start calls in a row.
Some pretty sloppy football was played by the Thunderbirds after that. An offsides call directly after turning over the ball due to the three false start calls. There was also a sideline infraction call on the Mohave coaches who were standing too close to the field.
But with six minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Yoney threw a 25-yard pass into the endzone to Jonathon Williams, bringing the score to 28-14.
The Thunderbirds recovered an onside kick after their TD pass, and began their drive on the Knights 32-yard line. The Thunderbirds attempted that same end zone pass to Williams, but senior wide receiver and defensive back Jesse Aguliar didn’t get burned again. Aguliar came down with the ball for a huge momentum-shifting interception against a receiver who greatly outsized him.
The Knights sealed their win with the victory formation.
