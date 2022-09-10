Knights win Golden Shovel

The Knights hold up the golden shovel after their 28-14 defeat of rival Mohave Thunderbirds.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team defeated their rival, the Mohave Thunderbirds, 28-14 in a heated, annual Golden Shovel game at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse Friday night.

The defeat marks the ninth consecutive year that the Knights have won the Golden Shovel game, and they now lead the series 39-14.

