The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (8-3) defeated the Deer Valley Skyhawks (0-10) 63-21 Thursday night in Phoenix.
The Knights offense showed out in their regular season finale against a winless team.
The first quarter featured the most offensive action with touchdowns by sophomore running back Gavin Briggs, senior wide receiver James Douglas and senior running back Isaac Stopke.
The second quarter kicked off with an interception by sophomore linebacker Brock Cross, followed by a touchdown courtesy of senior offensive and defensive lineman Brody Schneikart — which was immediately celebrated by every member of the team.
Shortly after all of that excitement, Stopke, in at linebacker, intercepted the Skyhawks’ quarterback and returned it for a touchdown.
Junior wide receiver Darien Walls took one to the house to bring the Knights up 48-7, one of their largest leads of the night.
Quarterbacks Eric Nieblas and Josh Deffenbaugh saw some playing time in the third and fourth quarters.
Senior running back Wayne Wilson scored the last points for the Knights, a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth to put the final score at 63-21.
The Knights entered the game ranked No. 12 in the AIA’s 4A conference. The AIA will release one final ranking Saturday which will determine playoff seeding. If the Knights remain at No. 12, they will be slated to play the No. 5 seed on the road next Friday.
