The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team defeated the Lee Williams Volunteers 38-20 on the road in their season opener Friday night.
The Knights’ core running group of senior Isaac Stopke, senior Evan Smith and sophomore Gavin Briggs were a dominant force throughout the game.
Briggs kicked off the big running plays with his long TD run starting from Knights territory in the second quarter, which tied the game 6-6.
In the fourth quarter, Briggs had another lengthy run, 56 yards downfield, which brought the score to 31-20.
Stopke ran in a three-yard TD right before halftime to bring the score to 14-13 Lee Williams.
After a scoreless third quarter, action ramped up for the Knights. A 39-yard TD pass was thrown from quarterback Tyler Thompson to senior wide receiver James Douglas for the Knights to take the lead 19-14.
With five minutes left in the game, Thompson kept the ball and ran for a 73-yard TD.
Lee Williams responded quickly thereafter with a TD of their own, making the game close at 25-20 Lake Havasu.
In at linebacker, Stopke recovered a fumble after Briggs’ 56-yard TD run with two minutes left in the game.
After that big play, Stopke was back in at running back, where he ran in a 23-yard TD to put the Knights up 38-20.
The cherry on top of the night was Smith’s interception with a minute left while the Volunteers were driving into Knights territory.
