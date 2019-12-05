Playing away from home for the first time this season, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team lost 69-59 to Casa Grande Thursday night in Yuma to open the Southwest Rotary Classic.
The Knights (3-1) shot just 4-for-25 from 3-point range in the loss.
“I thought our kids played their butts off and we got all we could get out of them, but our shooting percentage killed us,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “Had we shot better, we probably would’ve won. Our hustle and playing together as a team kept us in the game.”
Casa Grande led by 10 at halftime and Lake Havasu got within six points during the fourth but was unable to mount a comeback.
Senior Jayden Azar led the Knights with 17 points. Sophomore Cody Pellaton scored 11, while senior Bradley Rogers added 10.
The Cougars had a notable size advantage over Havasu and Darnell said there was a bit of intimidation on his side.
“We came out a little intimidated because they were bigger than us,” said Darnell. “But at halftime, I told them they’re just as talented as them. We played much better team basketball than they did, we just came up a little short.”
The Knights will face San Pasqual today at 10 a.m., then will have another game later in the day. They are guaranteed to play at least four games this weekend. The tournament concludes Saturday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team (2-1) opens the River Valley Girls’ Basketball Shootout today with four pool play games beginning at 8 a.m. against Lee Williams.
Games against Mohave Accelerated at 10 a.m., Needles at noon and Pahrump Valley at 2 p.m. follow.
Pool play games feature two 20-minute halves with a running clock.
Teams will be seeded Saturday based on how they perform in pool play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.