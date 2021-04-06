The Lake Havasu boys tennis team were handed their first loss of season Tuesday, a 5-4 defeat to Estrella Foothills on the road.
The loss could possibly drop the Knights in the Division II rankings, which were unveiled for the first time this season on Tuesday. Havasu entered Tuesday’s rankings as the No. 7 team while Estrella Foothills was in the eighth spot.
The Knights dropped to 5-1 overall and fell into second place in Section III at 2-1 after Tuesday’s loss.
“They put in some great effort and I was really proud of them,” Havasu coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “I thought they showed up pretty good today.”
Doubles were played first instead of starting with singles, which is traditionally played at the beginning of a match. All doubles matches were played in an eight-game pro set and two were won by the Wolves. Knights’ No. 1 duo Hayden Bekkedahl and Trent Dreisbach fell 8-3 and brothers Mason and Christian Sain lost 8-6 in the No. 2 match.
In singles, the match that clinched the victory for Estrella Foothills was at No. 4 – a 6-0, 4-6, 10-6 loss for Gavin Lintz. Other Knights who lost in singles were Christian Sain and Bekkedahl. Both players lost in straight sets. Christian Sain fell 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 match and Bekkedhal lost at No. 2.
Mason Sain, the older brother of Christian, won his match 6-3, 6-4 at No. 5 while Dreisbach was victorious 7-6, 7-6 at No. 3 and Troy Anderson earned a 6-2, 7-6 victory at No. 6.
“I told my boys, ‘Just because we lost this one doesn’t mean we’re out,’’ Wojcicki said. “We have to keep battling, we have to keep fighting. It’s still in our grasp. We just have to take care of business.”
Up next
Havasu will host Lee Williams (4-0) in a sectional matchup on Thursday. The Volunteers were ranked at No. 12 team in Division II on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
In the first rankings of the season, the Lake Havasu girls tennis team was ranked at No. 5 in Division II on Tuesday. The Knights are currently 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Section III.
Havasu was supposed to host Estrella Foothills on Tuesday, but that match was canceled for unknown reasons. The Knights will take on Lee Williams on the road for a sectional matchup on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. In Tuesday’s rankings, the Volunteers were ranked No. 13 with a 7-0 (2-0 Section III) record.
Rankings will be updated Tuesday through Friday on the Arizona Preps 365 website and app.
