Knights drop first volleyball game of season to Thunderbirds

The Lake Havasu High School volleyball team opened its season on the road Wednesday as the Knights took on the Mohave Thunderbirds in the teams' first matchup of the season.
The Knights fell in straight sets 18-25, 16-25, 17-25.
"We struggled with ball handling errors, so it made it difficult to run our offense. Mohave was pretty consistent with their serving and passing," Knights coach Marsha Becker said. "We made too many mistakes and couldn't dig out of the hole we created. Mohave brought their crowd and really made it an event. The team has to look forward and move on to (Thursday's) match against Buckeye."
First game jitters were unfortunately on display for the Knights and Becker is glad they are out of the way.
"We're happy to have our first game completed, jitters out of the way and are ready for the season ahead," she said.
Havasu went into their second match on Thursday at Buckeye Union. The match finished after press deadline.
The Knights will have the weekend after the matchup against the Hawks before Monday's Labor Day match at Lee Williams. Prior to facing the Volunteers, the Knights will address the different parts of their game that will be worked on as the season progresses.
"We have some work to do, but it's nothing we can't fix and address in practice," Becker said. "We need to grow our level of volleyball intelligence which means making good decisions at pivotal times to gain momentum. We will get there."
The JVA team fell 17-25, 23-25 while JVB fell in three sets 15-25, 25-21, 14-16.
