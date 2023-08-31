Knights drop first volleyball game of season to Thunderbirds

The Arizona Cardinals have released their expected starting quarterback Colt McCoy less than two weeks before the team’s season opener against the Washington Commanders. The Cardinals announced the move on Monday. The 36-year-old McCoy had a 3-3 record in spot starts as the backup to Kyler Murray over the past two seasons, and was expected to handle that role this fall while Murray recovers from a torn ACL suffered last season. But new coach Jonathan Gannon had recently been coy about the team’s starter while Murray was out. Rookie Clayton Tune and veteran David Blough took the snaps against the Vikings in Saturday’s preseason game.