The Lake Havasu boys’ basketball lost 72-49 on the road to Desert Edge on Thursday night.
The Knights (9-15, 0-11 West Valley) were within 12 points in the second half, but Desert Edge was able to halt any comeback attempt and put the Knights away.
“We started making the same mistakes,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “The kids played hard, but we just couldn’t match up against them.”
No statistical information was available for Thursday’s game.
The Scorpions were ranked No. 9 in the 4A Conference coming into Thursday’s game.
Havasu has now lost 12 in a row.
The Knights will wrap up its season with a road game against Deer Valley next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to it and just getting one more shot at it,” said Darnell.
