In the 2021 season opener for the Lake Havasu volleyball team Tuesday, the atmosphere felt dramatically different compared to last year.
From the moment the Knights stepped onto the floor, the student section was alive – an element that was missing during last year’s covid season.
“I just love looking up and seeing everyone cheering for us,” Knights setter Ashley Traffecanty said. “It just makes me so happy that we have fans now instead of last year. It feels like home. It’s really great.”
Last season, the volleyball team played in front of a limited crowd at home, but spectators were only allowed if they had one of three guest passes from a player. The atmosphere, which was loud during the junior varsity match, was something senior outside hitter Carly Cordero immediately noticed.
“Last year we had a tough year for sure and without our fans, it definitely impacted us,” Cordero said.
The student section and the rest of the home crowd had something to cheer about early on when Havasu won the first set 25-20 over Lee Williams. After a great first set from the Knights, the Volunteers dominated the rest of the match, winning the final three sets for a 3-1 (25-20, 14-25, 12-25, 13-25) victory.
The Knights displayed their potential in the first set against a Volunteers team that swept them in their only meeting last year. The Knights led throughout the entire set with their largest advantage being eight points (20-12).
After the Knights took a quick 2-0 lead in the second set, both teams traded points until the score was 13-12 in the Volunteers’ favor. From that point, the Volunteers dominated the set with a 10- run for an 11-point lead.
“Lee Williams stepped it up a little bit and we just weren’t able to make the plays that we needed to be consistent,” Knights head coach Tim Rodriguez said. “We weren’t serving as tough and our serve receive wasn’t there exactly what we needed to be to be able to run some plays.”
The Volunteers dominance continued with double digit leads in the third and fourth sets. Lee Williams led as much as 14 points in the third and 15 in the fourth.
The Knights led once in each of the third and fourth sets. They led 2-1 early in the third and scored first in the fourth.
“It’s a learning experience,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of these kids haven’t played together before and it’ll take a little bit of time, but I have all the confidence that we’re going to turn it around.”
Up next
The Knights will compete in the two-day Wolves Classic Volleyball Tournament hosted by Estrella Foothills on Friday and Saturday. Havasu is scheduled to begin the tourney with a matchup against Estrella Foothills.
The Knights will see Lee Williams again in their second matchup and they’ll capped off day one with a match against Odyssey Institute.
“We’re going to be tested in all areas as well as looking for experience,” Rodriguez said. “Those (matches) don’t count against us, but they do help us provide the experience to play good teams and to see where we’re lacking.”
