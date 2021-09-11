It’s not the ideal start for the Lake Havasu football team, but their effort won’t go unnoticed in the season opener.
The visiting Lee Williams Volunteers defeated the Knights 28-21 in a 4A Conference matchup at Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday night. It was the first meeting between the two Colorado River area schools since August 2019.
“We had a lot of different guys that had to step up and take on some different roles and you know what? It’s not the way we wanted to start, but the effort was phenomenal,” Lake Havasu head coach Karl Thompson said. “With most of your skill guys coming off a two-week quarantine and other guys having to step up…we did a lot of things.
Volunteers (1-1) quarterback Devean Santos was responsible for all four of their touchdowns – two passing and two rushing. Knights (0-1) running back Issac Stopke scored two of Havasu’s touchdowns - his second tied the game at 14 in the second quarter.
The Knights’ third touchdown came on a 7-yard shovel pass from quarterback Austin Head to Spencer Dorsett. The 7-yard play cut the Volunteers’ lead to one score with 4:01 left to play.
“Austin is a playmaker, man,” Knights receiver Brenton Szymanski said. “I’ve been playing with him since like sixth grade, fifth grade.
“I’m so glad we didn’t give up because when teams are down, they stay down and our team came back and brought it to them and still put up an effort.”
The Volunteers led as much as 14 points – a lead they held twice – and were on the verge of adding to the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, but the Knights’ defense kept them in the ball game.
Joseph Ulmer recovered a fumble that put the Knights on its own 37. It was the Knights’ third takeaway of the night with the other two coming from interceptions from Quienten Anderson.
On the offensive side, Anderson took a pass 19 yards to the Volunteers 11 to set up the 7-yard scoring-shovel pass. Head, a senior, used his legs to extend the play before finding Dorsett for the touchdown.
“He did a great job controlling the offense,” Thompson said about Head. “Making the calls, making the reads and he moved the ball. He’s efficient. Made a great play there to get the touchdown. He was a good athlete back there scrambling.”
The Knights’ offense never saw the field again, as the Volunteers ran down the last 4:01 of the game. After Havasu used its final timeout, Lee Williams converted a first down, and ended the game, on a 4-yard rush inside the final two minutes.
“Not to say it came down to one, but that was the four yards that made the difference,” Thompson said. “We had a couple of opportunities. They made a couple of plays. We made a couple of bad decisions and that’s across the board.”
After a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter, Stopke gave the Knights’ offense a huge play when they needed it. Stopke gained 69 yards on a run, which eventually set up a 3-yard touchdown for the junior.
Stopke put the Knights on the board in the second quarter on a 4-yard rushing score that tied the game at 14. However, the Volunteers responded with a 65-yard score – a connection between Santos and Troy Edwards.
Stopke, last year’s leading rusher, was out for the remainder of the second quarter and half of the third due to heat exhaustion, he said. Stopke was looked at by the athletic trainer after vomiting on the sideline following his second touchdown. He was on the sideline with his pads off after being attended to.
The junior returned midway in the third quarter, but was held out for most of the fourth when the Knights were trying to make a comeback. Stopke said one of his calves started to cramp up after he returned.
“I couldn’t recover quick enough to make a difference in this game,” Stopke said. “Lee Williams was the better team tonight, so I have to give it up to them.”
Prior to the game, the Knights ran onto the field with 13 American flags to honor the 13 U.S. service members that were killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport attack in August. Before the national anthem was performed by the Lake Havasu High band, there was also a moment of silence for the 13 slain service members and for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which Saturday marks the tragic event’s 20th anniversary.
Friday’s game was also the first time a football game at Lee Barnes Stadium was open to the public in two seasons. Last year, games were not open to the public due the pandemic. Attendees were only allowed if they had a guest pass from an athlete.
Up next
The Knights have a bye scheduled for next week, but it’s possible that they could pick up a game if one becomes available since their week one contest against Canyon View was canceled.
If the bye proceeds as usual, Havasu will head to Glendale (1-1) for a road matchup on Sept. 24. The two teams played last season, which ended in a 48-26 win for the Cardinals.
