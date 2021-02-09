It was another tough night for the Lake Havasu boys basketball team, but according to head coach Ted Darnell, the Knights did not lack effort in a 66-37 home loss against Canyon View on Tuesday.
“I can’t be upset about their effort,” Darnell said. “I can’t be upset about cutting the deficit in half from the last time we played them.”
Compared to when Havasu last played the Jaguars, the Knights’ 29-point loss was an improvement from their 92-33 defeat on Jan. 21. After Tuesday’s loss, Havasu dropped to 0-6 (0-6 Desert West) while Canyon View (3-5, 3-3 Desert West) broke a four-game losing streak.
“Last time, there was no energy in us, there was no hustle, there was no effort,” Darnell said about the Knight’s previous matchup with the Jaguars. “They got us down quick 12-0 and then it was 25-3 before we knew what happened. I thought we handled their press a lot better. They took their press off right away whereas they pressured us the whole time.”
Havasu had two leads all night, both of which came early in the first quarter. The Knights scored the first two points of the game and had a 4-2 lead with 4:55 remaining in the opening period. Havasu’s 4-2 lead was short-lived after Canyon View took control of the quarter with a 10-1 run. The first quarter ended with a 12-5 lead for the Jaguars.
A basket from Gerard Bolden put the Knights within five points to start the second quarter, but Canyon View went on another run (20-4) to dominate the rest of the first half.
The Jaguars went into halftime with a 35-13 lead after outscoring Havasu 23-8 in the second quarter.
The closest margin for the Knights in the second half was 22 points, which occurred in the third quarter. Canyon View led 52-27 at the end of the third quarter and led as much by 34 points during the final period.
“I had to get on their butt at halftime about hustling on defense,” Darnell said. “Timmy (Costa) getting on the floor and guys diving around and just selling out. That’s what we needed. They got on a break, Brenton (Szymanski) is hustling down and (Joshua) Doyle is coming from behind to get a tip so they don’t get an easy bucket.
That kind of stuff is what you build your programs on because that effort is what we can control. We can’t control the fact that we don’t have shooters like they have. We have to rely on our team hustle and team play and things like that. I think we’re getting better in that aspect.”
Bolden and Doyle were the only Havasu players to score in double digits with the former pouring a game-high 14 points and the latter adding 11. The Knights had a total of seven players that scored.
The Jaguars had three double-digit scorers in Connor Cosgrove (13 points), Dante Marshall (12 points) and Connor Aldridge (12 points).
Up next
Havasu will head to Yuma on Friday to take on the Yuma High Criminals in a non-region game. The Criminals are currently 0-3 (0-2 Southwest) and have lost by an average margin of 39.6 points per game during those games. The Knights have lost by an average margin of 38.0 points per game during their six losses this season.
