In the last state qualifier for Lake Havasu track, the boys and girls took first place in their respective divisions.
The Knights hosted 11 other schools in the Havasu Last Chance Invitational at Lee Barnes Stadium on Wednesday. The girls finished with 211 points and won by a 122.5 point margin over Cibola while the boys had a closer finish. The boys earned first place at 166 points, 16 more than runner-up Lee Williams.
“It was just a great last meet for our seniors,” Dunbar said. “Send them out on a good note and everybody just worked really hard and as a coach, it’s actually what you want to see.”
Runners Cody Pellaton, Donny Fitzgerald and Brenton Szymanski recorded the best times in their respective events. Pellaton finished with the fastest time in the 200 meter race at 23.14 seconds while Fitzgerald placed first overall at 12.23 in the 100 meter dash. Szymanski recorded the best time in the 110 (16.57 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (40.65).
Glen Adona also set a personal record in the 300 hurdles at 43.02, the second overall best time in the event.
Pellaton, Fitzgerald and Szymanski also competed in the 4x100 and 4x400 relay races and were involved with the fastest time in both events. In the 4x100, Pellaton, Fitzgerald, Szymanski and Kaden Abal finished first at 43.08 seconds. The quartet of Szymanski, Fitzgerald, Pellaton and Jaime Serrano recorded a time of three minutes, 28 seconds and 85 tenths of a second (3:28.85). Their best was around 10 seconds better than runner up Cibola.
“The 4x4 had a great time and I think they jumped way up in the state rankings,” Dunbar said.
Nyri Alozian, Celeste Switzer, Isabella Sloma and Katie Bell recorded some of the best times in the girls events. Alozian set a couple of PRs in the 200 and 400 meter races. She finished at 27.43 seconds in the former and 1:02.88 in the latter.
Switzer had the best time in the 800 meters at 2:43.81 while Sloma finished first at 5:57.47 in the 1600. Bell had an impressive performance in the 3200, setting a PR at 13:03.37, nearly one minute ahead of Lee Williams’ Katalina Robinson. Bell also had PR in the 1600 at 6:00.66, which was the second best time in the event.
Jonathan Justice, Glen Adona and Kaden Abal set PRs in the boys field events. Justice had the best throw in the shot put with a distance of 46 feet and eight inches. Adona PR’d in the pole vault at 9-06, a third place finish. Sylvan Osman was second in the pole vault at 10-00. Abal was second in the triple jump at 40-02.
As for the girls field events, Rylinn Smith and Ashley Trafecanty placed first in their respective events while Alyssa Musselman and Shaylee Heron set PRs.
Smith had the best throw in the shot put at 31-10.50 while Trafecanty had a PR in the discus at 94-09. Musselman and Heron set a PR in the triple jump while finishing second and third, respectively. Musselman’s jump measured 29-08.50 while Heron finished at 29-08.00.
Gia Jehle also had a first place finish in the pole vault at 8-00.
“Everybody just worked hard and it was a great day for us,” Dunbar said.
