In one of its two home matches this season, the Lake Havasu wrestling team defended its home with a couple of wins on Wednesday.
Havasu hosted Canyon View, Verrado and Youngker for a four-team multi-match inside the LHHS gym. All four teams each wrestled three times. It’s the Knights’ first time wrestling in a multiple-team event in two years, as multi-matches were not allowed last season due to the covid-19 pandemic.
“Mat time is your biggest factor in developing wrestlers and last year we could only get eight matches before sectionals,” said Knights assistant coach Brandon Horton.
Knights head coach Ryan Schumann didn’t coach Wednesday due to undisclosed reasons. Horton has been an assistant coach in the program during Schumann’s coaching tenure. Horton, who wrestled at Iowa State, is a former Knight who won two state titles in the purple and gold.
The Knights took care of business early in their first match, defeating the Youngker Roughriders 54-30. Every match ended with a pinfall with the Knights getting six pins. The Roughriders had two pins while they got 18 more points with forfeits. Youngker forfeited three weight classes.
Gunner LeGrand (132 pounds), Andon Attaway (150), Glen Adona (157), Nicholas French (165), Landen Wieler (215) and Xander Flowers each pinned their opponent.
“We showed a lot of aggression,” Horton said about the win over Youngker. “That’s something we try to focus on this season versus last season because we didn’t have enough of it last year. So we made it one of our main focus points and we see it translate to the mat.”
The Knights continued their success with a 42-27 win over the Canyon View Jaguars. After the Knights forfeited the 106 and 113 weight classes, Jayden Magdaleno put the purple and gold on the board.
Magdaleno pinned his opponent 56 seconds into the match. Johan Perea (138 pounds), Attaway, Adona – who wrestled up a class – and Xander Flowers each earned victories with a pin. Robert Minden and French earned a victory by decision. Minden won 4-2 while French took home a 9-5 win. Wieler and Aiden Klatt lost by pinfall and Legrand fell in a 10-3 final.
The Knights' score against the Verrado Vipers was not unavailable before press time.
Up next
The Knights head to Wickenburg for a two-day invitational on Friday and Saturday. It’s the Knights first time going back to Wickenburg since December 2017, according to the Arizona Preps 365 website.
“We like the Wickenburg Invitational because we could bring a few more guys to get experience,” Horton said. “That way they get matches and that’s the best way to get good at wrestling is mat time.”
