The Lake Havasu cross country program took home a couple of wins on Saturday.
The boys and girls each placed first at the Kingman Academy Invitational. Races took place on a course adjacent to the new Kingman Regional Medical Center facility near Santa Rosa drive. The layout of the course also made the event more spectator-friendly.
“We had a big support system from home that came up to watch,” Knights coach Erika Washington said. “Lots of family and friends came up to watch and I think that helped everyone shaved off their times as well.”
The Knights had the champion in both divisions. Senior Josh Lumpkin crossed the finish line first in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes and 47 seconds. Sophomore Katie Bell finished first in her race at 21:06. Her teammate Celeste Switzer finished 51 behind her at 21:57.
Lumpkin, Bell and Switzer all medaled in the race, as the top three individuals were awarded medals. The Knights took five of the six medals home. Other Havasu runners who took home a medal were Nathan Merrill (second place, 18:32) and Alyssa Musselman (third, 23:06).
In the boys race, the Knights had five runners finish in the top six and ran times under 20 minutes. The other boys to finish under 20 minutes were Alex Gallegos (fourth place, 19:03), Tyler Aston (fifth place, 19:26) and Jamie Henson (sixth, 19:33).
Other schools that competed in Saturday’s event were Kingman, Kingman Academy, Needles, Parker and Mohave.
“It was a smaller turnout than usual, so we challenged the team to just go out and run their best times,” Knights coach Erika Washington said. “I gave the boys the additional challenge to get the top five all less than three minutes apart and they did that.”
Up next
The Knights will race at Parker High School on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.