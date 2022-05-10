The Lady Knights are still in it.
On Tuesday night the Lake Havasu High School softball team returned to the Rose Mofford Complex and faced elimination from the 5A State Tournament. Havasu triumphed and beat the Sunnyside High School Blue Devils 2-1.
According to head coach Kari Thompson sophomore Leah Huffman came through clutch at the plate after Natalie Ramirez and Shauna Misiak used their speed to get on base. Sophomore Yeime Ruiz made two game saving tags at home plate Thompson said.
Thompson also highlighted Havasu’s defense and team captain Alysen Rieth who Thompson says “did a great job controlling the game in the circle.”
“The girls really stepped up when we needed it,” Thompson said. “They beat an excellent team, and we live to play another day.”
The Lady Knights return to the Rose Mofford Complex Thursday at 5:30 p.m. where they will play Canyon View High School in the semi-finals of the 5A state tournament.
