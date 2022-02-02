The Lake Havasu High School boys basketball program lost their home game last night.
On Wednesday night, the Knights hosted the Agua Fria Owls for a regular season game and lost 57 to 48.
Head coach Tanner Kelly says it was a close game between the two high schools with LHHS down by one point going into the fourth quarter. However, Kelly says the Knights struggled defensively during the fourth quarter.
Lake Havasu plays its next game this Friday, a 7 p.m. road game rematch against Agua Fria.
