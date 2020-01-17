Capping a rough week on the road, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team lost 76-44 to Cactus in Glendale on Friday night.
A second quarter in which the Knights (9-7, 0-2 West Valley) scored only four points proved to be too much to overcome as Cactus had too much firepower for Lake Havasu, taking a 46-17 lead into halftime.
“We missed a lot of lay-ins and easy buckets which would have helped us stay in the game,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “We couldn’t keep up with them in man-to-man defense so we went to zone and it helped, but it wasn’t enough.”
The Cobras had two players with 20 points and another score 19.
Senior Bradley Rogers was the lone offensive threat for Lake Havasu as he scored a game-high 24 points. Sophomore Junior Bolden added 10 points.
The Knights dropped all three of their road games this week and have now lost five in a row.
“We have to go back to the drawing board,” said Darnell. “I’m going to have a talk with the guys on how to stay positive. We still want to get better and we’re going to have to rely on our captains and our seniors to set the tone and to finish the season the right way.”
Next week, Lake Havasu returns home for a pair of region matchups, beginning Tuesday with a game against Desert Edge at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, the Knights will face Deer Valley, also at 5:30 p.m.
