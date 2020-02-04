The Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team lost 63-44 on Tuesday night on the road against Cactus.
After a poor first half, the Knights (4-16, 0-6 West Valley) outscored the Cobras 36-29 in the second half, but it was too little, too late.
“We didn’t even show up in the first half,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “They weren’t ready to play, but they played hard in the second half and it was good to see.”
Rockwell went away from her traditional zone defense in the second half after not seeing success.
Leading scorer Matisun Skirvin got into foul trouble and was not a factor as she was dealing with an illness.
There was no statistical information available.
Havasu returns home to face Desert Edge on Thursday at 6 p.m.
