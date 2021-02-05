The Lake Havasu boys basketball team was on the cusp of getting its first win of the season, but the Knights weren’t able to close it out at home on Friday.
After leading 30-24 after the third quarter, Havasu fell to Agua Fria 40-33 for the program’s fifth straight loss to start the season. Both of the Owls (2-4, 2-3 Desert West) victories this season came against the Knights.
Despite not coming on top of a close game, Havasu head coach Ted Darnell said his team showed progress compared to their previous four losses and added that Friday’s loss is something that the program can build from.
“We just came up a little short, but I’m really proud of the way they played,” Darnell said. “They couldn’t have played any better tonight. Late in the game there, it’s just the inexperience of never really being there before in that kind of a game.”
Compared to the first meeting between the two schools, which was a 56-24 blowout win for Agua Fria, Havasu allowed a season low in points and looked improved at times on offense and defense on Friday.
“We knew that we could catch them because they didn’t do anything too special that last time we played them,” junior guard Brenton Szymanski said. “We just put it all together tonight and unfortunately we came up short, but the boys played really well, really hard and that’s the only thing that really matters.”
The Knights led at the end of the third quarter after outscoring the Owls 14-4 in the quarter and closing the period on an 11-0 run.
Agua Fria led 20-16 at halftime and scored the first points of the second half to extend its lead to six. A 3-pointer from Jayden Jameson followed and the Owls made it a five-point game thereafter. The Knights were within two points after a basket from Gerard Bolden and a free throw from Szymanski.
Szymanski tied the score at 24-24 and Bolden put Havasu ahead by two points with over three minutes left in the quarter. It was the Knights’ first lead of the night since they opened the first quarter on a 5-1 run.
During the fourth quarter, Agua Fria recaptured the lead at 31-30 on a basket from Ethan Durden with 3:12 to play. A basket from Joshua Doyle put Havasu ahead by one point shortly after, but the Owls scored again and maintained the lead for the rest of the night. Eventually, the Knights had to play the fouling game as time wind down.
“I feel like today we came out a lot stronger, we came ready to play and we just want to have that winning mentality,” Bolden said. “We definitely improved the first time when we got blown out. We learned a lot.”
Doyle’s fourth quarter points were the only two he had all night while Havasu’s other point during the final period came on a free throw from Mason Sain, who finished with two for the game. Agua Fria outscored Havasu 16-3 in the fourth quarter.
“Games like this will boost our confidence and boost our morale,” Szymanski said. “It’ll make us look forward to future games and getting after it.”
The first quarter ended in a 12-6 lead for the Owls after ending the opening period on an 11-1 run. The Knights’ highest deficit of the night was nine points in the second quarter before going into the locker room down by four.
Bolden finished the night with a game-high 14 points, followed by seven from Timothy Costa and five from Szymanski.
Durden scored a team-high 10 points for Agua Fria with all of his points coming in the fourth quarter and six of them coming from the free-throw line. Daren was 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. Gabe Valasquez was the Owl’s next best scorer at eight points.
“There’s nothing that we should feel sorry for ourselves about tonight,” Darnell said. “We should definitely feel proud of ourselves.”
Up next
Havasu (0-5, 0-5 Desert West) will look to capture its first win of the 2021 campaign when the Knights host Canyon View (2-4, 2-2 Desert West) on Tuesday.
